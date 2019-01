Horncastle Hockey Club will continue their match action this weekend.

On Saturday the Men’s Firsts host Leadenham Firsts in the East League - EML Division 2.

Kick off at Coronation Walk will be at 1.30pm.

The Ladies’s Firsts host Cambridge University Thirds, the East League - EWL Division 3NW contest beginning at 11.30am.

The Men’s Seconds travel to Bourne Deeping Fourths and the Ladies’s Seconds are at Bourne Deeping Seconds.