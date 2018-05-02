High jump and hurdles wins

Kieran Gillespie recorded some positive results in the first Youth Development League fixture of the outdoor season.

He opened the day with second place in the long jump (4.64m), followed by 1.55m to win high jump.

The javelin saw him claim another second place with a 34.92m effort in windy conditions.

He then picked up maximum points for his club Grimsby with a win in the high hurdles, running 19.3 seconds into a very strong headwind.

Finally he threw 24.91m in the discus to secure third place.

“These are excellent early season performances, especially with an horrendous cold wind to contend with all day,” said Kieran’s dad and coach Jim.

“We are both looking forward to the rest of the season with a great degree of anticipation.”