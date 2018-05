Jubilee Park Bowls Club hosted the East Lindsey District Bowls Two Wood Pairs competition.

A total of 32 mixed pairs entered from across the area, competing in glorious sunshine.

The winners were M. Hewson and K. Stamford from Louth.

Ingoldmells pair A. Shepherd and B. Kilby were the runners-up on the day.

The prize money was presented by club chairman Bernie Buck with the assistance of Frank Manley, who was one of the event’s organisers .