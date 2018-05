Horncastle Invitation FC were competing on the south route, racing from Billericay.

The winning pigeons came from the loft of R. Hayes.

Results: 1 and 2 R. Hayes 1488 and 1473, 3 D. Reeson 1450, 4 D. Barrett 1429, 5 and 6 D. Reeson 1422 and 1420, 7 D. Barrett 1404, 8 and 9 R. Quibell 1392 and 1379, 10 G. Cunningham 1314, 11 R. Quibell 1299, 12 R. Hayes 1277.