Gymnasts from the Banovallum Club impress the judges

Six members of Banovallum Gymnasts Club competed at the Witham Hill Gymnastics Club Invitational competition over two days and came away winners.

Lola Johns, eight, in only her second competition, won gold on trampette, silver on floor, bronze on bars, and fifth on vault.

Her total score was 52.55, placing her 11th out of 68.

Abi Clarkson and Katelyn Allen also represented Banovallum at the competition.

Abi took first place on the floor in her category, and Katelyn placed fourth.

The pair also impressed with routines on trampette, bars and vault.

Abi placed second on trampette, second on bars and fourth on vault.

Katelyn placed third on bars, fourth on vault, and third on beam.

Other medal winners were Lyra Waters, Devon Buck and Kia Buck.

In the 15 age group, Kia came first on trampette and placed third on vault.

Lyra and Devon, who competed in the 12 and 13 year group, placed second and fourth respectively on trampette.

The school are also currently trying to replace some of the ageing gym equipment.

Shoppers at Tesco in Horncastle can support Banovallum Gymnastics Club by placing a blue token in the Bags of Life box.