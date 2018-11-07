Golfers miss out on final round of Tour Q School

Two golfers have had to put their hopes for a place on the European Tour on hold for a year.

Nathan Kimsey and Dave Coupland were both competing in round two of the tour’s Qualifying School this weeek.

Woodhall Spa’s Kimsey was in action at Desert Springs Golf Club, Almeria.

He finished tied for 58th overall.

Kimsey shot rounds of 73 on both Friday and Saturday, before Sunday’s round of 71.

He concluded the four rounds on Monday, carding 74 to finish on +3 overall.

Meanwhile, Coupland – who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC – was in action at Las Colinas Golf and Country Club, Alicante.

Day one saw him card 69, before Saturday’s 75 threw a spanner in the works.

He responded well with final rounds of 68 and 69 for an overall score of -3.

But finishing tied for 35 saw him miss out on a place in the final round, beginning this Friday.

It was a frustrating end to the year for Coupland, who finished first in the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Order of Merit.

He will compete in the Callenge Tour next year following his promotion.