Golfer India named in England squad

Woodhall Spa Golf Club’s India Clyburn is amongst the players named in the England women’s and girls’s squads for the 2019 season.

There are a total of seven players in the home-based women’s squad, eight in the overseas squad and nine in the girls’ squad recently announced.

The overseas squad is made up of established England internationals who are pursuing their education in the USA and includes Curtis Cup players Clyburn, Annabell Fuller and also Alice Hewson.

Clyburn is no stranger to the international scene and last season represented her country in both the Home Internationals in Ballyburn, Ireland, and the European Team Championships in Austria.

She helped England win that competition in 2017.

Joining Clyburn in the overseas squad will be Emma Allen (Meon Valley, Hampshire), Annabell Fuller (Roehampton, Surrey), Samantha Fuller (Roehampton, Surrey), Alice Hewson (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire), Hollie Muse (West Lancashire), Hannah Screen (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire) and Amelia Williamson (Royal Cromer, Norfolk).