Golf Horncastle brings new classes to the town course

Two brand new golf classes are set to begin at Horncastle Golf Club next month.

A beginners’ class and Junior Academy are set to be introduced by Stu Warren’s Golf Horncastle.

The Beginners’ Group is a fresh and modern way to learn the game.

The fun six-week group class teaches five different shots, taking players from complete beginner to course ready, with lots of enjoyment along the way.

All equipment is provided and the group is supported by a YouTube video series.

The cost is £10 per week.

The Junior Academy is a fun games-based session following a different shot theme every week.

It is brilliant for youngsters aged between 5-12 years old.

The weekly group is supported by a full YouTube video series and progress cards for the players to record their success.

The cost of this is £5 per week.

The Junior Academy starts on Sunday, February 4, running from 9.30am-10.30am.

The Beginners’ Group starts the same day.

It will run from 10.30am-11.30am.

Stu Warren Golf is a successful coaching brand in the north east of the county, and his Golf Horncastle venture will look to continue that work in the town and surrounding areas.

Horncastle News readers who join the course will also go into a ballot, with one winner from each course getting their first session free.

Mr Warren said: “Looking forward, we are developing a new progressive green fee scheme allowing casual, time precious and new golfers the option of playing four holes, nine holes or 18 holes before sampling the food and drink at the club.

“I will be bringing my successful group coaching programmes to the club, enabling current members and local players high-quality tuition in a great environment.

“In March I will be taking Golf Horncastle into the community, including schools, and coaching with Golf Champ 2018, which has been a massive success in North East Lincs.

“Joining forces with the really good layout at Horncastle will be a brilliant addition to the area’s sporting scene.

“Our tag line is ‘Golf with a smile’ and this is desperately needed for the game as a whole.”

For further information call 07856311195 or alternatively email stuwarrengolf@gmail.com or visit stuwarrengolf.com