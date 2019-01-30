Global goals as squash ace Katie turns professional

Katie Wells wants to break into the world’s top 150 by the end of the year.

The 18-year-old Horncastle Squash Club member turned professional in November and already holds a world ranking around the 230-mark.

But she is keen to make an impact on the global scene in 2019, beginning with the Nationals Championships being held in Nottingham next month.

Katie - who trains with Sheffield’s Nick Matthew Academy, run by the eponymous former world number one - has been set a series of targets for the upcoming 12 months.

The first is to break into the top 200 within the next few months, and another is to end the year inside the world’s top 150 female players.

Of course, that can only be achieved by success and Katie (pictured), who has been playing at the Horncastle club, along with her twin brother Daniel, since she was 12, is targeting good results at the nationals and also at the European Championships, which will be held in Prague, with the England under 19 squad.

Katie - whose ultimate ambitions are a full England cap and a place in the world’s top 30 - recently finished fourth at the under 23 championships in London.

She has also been getting support from Horncastle Powerlifting Club’s Marc Giles, her strength and conditioning coach, and local sports therapist Steph Brayshaw.

Meanwhile, Horncastle Squash Club, where her dad Martin is the coach, continues to succeed at local and county level.

But they are always on the lookout for new members, both senior and junior.

The club recently removed their snooker tables to make way for a studio room, which will house exercise classes as well as private functions, meetings and parties.

Furtherinformation, or anyone wishing to help sponsor Katie, can contact Martin on 07826 848 927 or via wells-martin2@sky.com