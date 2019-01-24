Gillespie one point off record

Jim Gillespie is determined to break his own national record, after coming within a whisker this weekend.

The Wragby athlete, who represents Ireland, was competing in the Swindon Invitational Throws Triathlon on Saturday.

The first event was the hammer, in which a 24.79m effort proved solid enough.

In the shot putt Jim set a personal best of 8.79m.

“I was ecstatic and well up on my national record points score schedule,” Jim explained.

The final event, the heavy hammer, is normally his best discipline, but on Saturday it was not to be as he mustered a 9.19m effort.

“This left me agonisingly one point short of my national record with 1417 points,” Jim added.

“I am back there in March and am very determined to get the record then.”