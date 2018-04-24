Gillespie goes the distance for victory

Jim Gillespie made it a hat-trick of victories at this weekend’s spring throws meeting in Yeovil.

The long trek was certainly worth the Wragby resident’s while as he also recorded a season’s best.

First up on Saturday was the hammer, which Jim won with his second-best effort of the year - 26.35m.

He followed that up with a season’s-best 8.31m in the shot putt and another first place.

Victory number three came in the discus, a throw of 26.17m.

“It’s a long way to go, but it was very well worth it,” added Jim.