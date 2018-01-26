Gillespie claims a throws win

Jim Gillespie battled the horrendous conditions to claim victory at the Swindon Winter Invitational Throws Meeting on Saturday.

The wet and cold conditions did not lend themselves to throwing, but the Wragby resident put in some stellar performances.

First up was the hammer, where he threw 24.63m to secure 389 points. In the shot putt he produced an outdoor season’s best of 8.24 for another 513 points.

The final event was the heavyweight hammer, three-time Irish record holder Jim’s best event.

A throw of 9.97m was just 2cm short of his national record, but it did secure him 519 points.

Jim’s final score was 1,421 - bettering the record points score he set back in October and enough to win the competition.

“I feel confident enough about that performance to say that in dry and warmer conditions that record could well go again,” Jim said.

“Meanwhile, it’s back to some hard training to make it a reality.”