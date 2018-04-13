G&S looking to build on Ward joy

Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki are hoping for more of the same after rider Milo Ward made a great start to the race season.

Ward and teammate Tom Fisher will head to Brands Hatch for round two of the National Superstock 600 and 1000 championships at the weekend, when the racing will be on the short and technical Indy circuit at the Kent Venue.

Ward was a revelation at Donington Park on his first outing for the team when he rode to a fine fifth place in the stock 600 race, and he will be looking to build on that.

The weather is looking much better for the weekend with a dry and sunny day forecast for race day and that will be very welcome after the terrible weather the teams experienced at Donington Park.

Fisher will be reunited with his big Kawasaki after catastrophic gear box problems halted his progress in the opening round at Donington Park.

This has now been rectified and he will be anxious to get his 2018 campaign underway this weekend when he will contest two 24-lap races.

Timetable:

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice one 11.40am; free practice two 4.10pm; Saturday - qualifying 9.30am; race one (24 laps) 2pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.23am; race two (24 laps) 12.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am; free practice two 1.30am; Saturday - qualifying 12.25pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.10am; race (22 laps) 11.35am.