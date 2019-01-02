Four season’s bests in one day for Jim

Jim Gillespie came out on top at the Nene Valley Harriers Throws Pentathlon in Peterborough, recording his second best-ever points tally.

Jim also made it a day to remember as he left with four season’s best throws.

Competing on Sunday, the Wragby athlete began with the hammer, recording a season’s best effort of 25.02m to start things well.

Next up was the shot putt, where another season’s best of 8.46m went down nearly as well as the turkey on Christmas Day.

Jim made it three season’s bests with 25.02m in the discus.

His fourth event, the javelin, is traditionally his worst discipline.

It was no different at the weekend as he threw the implement 17.25m.

In complete contrast, the fifth event, the heavyweight hammer is Jim’s favourite.

A fourth season’s best of 9.88m saw him end the competition strongly.

Not surprisingly, Jim set a season’s best points score of 2069, nearly 100 points better than the score he set at Derby earlier in December.