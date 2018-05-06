Fortescue and Nicks claim league titles

This Season's Division One Champions are the Fortescue Arms from Tattershall. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.
This Season's Division One Champions are the Fortescue Arms from Tattershall. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

The Coningsby and District Darts League held their Winter League presentation night.

The Fortescue Arms and Old Nicks C endede the season as champions of their divisions.

Roll of honour: Division One - winners Fortescue Arms, Tattershall; runners-up Crown A, Horncastle; Division Two - winners Old Nicks C, Horncastle; runners-up Red Lion, Revesby; Division One Knockout Cup - winners Black Swan, Coningsby; runners-up Crown A, Horncastle; Division Two Knockout Cup - winners Old Nicks C, Horncastle; runners-up Old Nicks A, Horncastle; Threes Winners - Fortescue Arms, Tattershall; runners-up The Ship Inn A, Billinghay; Mixed Pairs - winners Daryl Leonardi and Becky Brouse; runners-up Ian Kirk and Sandra Bevan; Pairs - winners Ian Kirk and Terry Bevan; runners-up John Lowe and Matt Gilmartin; Singles - winner Tom Atkinson; runner-up Billy Campbell; Most 180s: Division One - Craig Johnson (five); Division Two - Shane Pridmore (three); Most 140s Division One - Tom Atkinson (28); Division Two - Shane Pridmore (nine); Highest Finish: Division One - Malc Hare (140); Division Two - Steve Sanderson (128).