Fire Service squash quartet are pipped

The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue squash team played a friendly game at Horncastle Squash Club team on Friday night.

The match was in preparation for the Fire Service Nationals, held in May, with the hosts winning all four of their matches.

Jason Green was beaten 3-0 by Jack Hughes, before Mark Housam suffered the same fate against Chris Cave.

Simon Jackson was beaten 3-1 by Claire Smedley while Ady Proctor took a 2-0 lead against Oscar Hill, only for the Horncastle man to reply with the next three.