Final countdown for the victorious bowlers

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club competitors have booked their places in the county finals of the EBF competition.

After tasting success at the quarter and semi-final stages they will now play in the final round at Lincoln Indoor Bowls Club on Saturday, March 9.

In the Ladies’s Pairs, Jayne Taplin and Margaret Walmsley beat Boston and Louth duos to progress to the finals.

In the Mixed Rinks, Mary Johnson, Keith Jackman and Tracy Nunn beat Grantham 27-6 and beat Jane Crabb, Dave Lewis and Kevin Lewis in the semis 26-11.

The Men’s Pairs saw Tracy Nunn and Keith Jackman beat Lincoln in the quarters 19-5 and Nigel Smith and Jason Lewis from Grantham IBC in the semis.

In addition to the EBF competitions, Mary Johnson, Judith Moody, Paul Bark and Keith Jackman played their EIBA National Mixed Rinks Area 4 semi-finals against Lincoln.

They succeeded 16-12 and will now play in the final against South Forest with the date to be arranged.

Horncastle IBC teams have played four county matches, with mixed results.

The LIBA Men’s over 60’s Division One team hosted Spalding, the away side putting out a very strong team and taking 16 of the 18 points on offer.

Horncastle won on one rink and lost on four, scoring 68 shots to Spalding’s 104.

Rink scores: S. Bradley 14-26; John Hoyles 11-25; T. Scholey 6-22; G. Lancaster 31-15; N. Burton 6-16.

The LIBA Men’s Division Two team won on four rinks and lost on one as they hosted Boston.

Horncastle played a very good game, scoring 110 shots to Boston’s 79 and winning by 16 points to 2.

Rink scores: K. Taplin 26-12; J. Bontoft 20-19; J. Day 12-20; J. Scholey 26-15; P. Boulton 26-13.

The Ladies’s Trudy Bates team were away at Scunthorpe but, despite some close games, they eventually lost on all the rinks with a total shots score of 136-100 in Scunthorpe’s favour.

Rink scores: M. Johnson 21-27; Jean Hoyles 20-26; P. Scholey 20-38; J. Moody 20-25; O. Wells 19-20.

Horncastle IBC will hold an open day on Sunday, 10am-2pm, where anyone is welcome to turn up and discover more about what’s on offer at the venue.