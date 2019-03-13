Father and son are in action at opposite ends of the country

Athletes Jim and Kieran Gillespie found themselves competing at opposite ends of the country this weekend.

Wragby athlete Kieran was in a meet in Manchester with dad Jim down in London.

Kieran started really well with a new personal best run in the 60m hurdles, clocking 9.70 secs.

Less than an hour later he ran his second best-ever time for the 60m sprint, finishing in 8.09 secs.

He also cleared 1.60m in the high jump to finish off a good day’s athletics.

Down south Jim threw the discus 26.29m in horrendously-windy conditions, a good effort all in all.

He then went indoors for the shot putt.

There Jim threw his second best-ever effort to record 9.09m.

Back outside for the hammer and heavyweight hammer, Jim was taking on 60mph gusts of wind, which spoilt the distances again.

However, 24.79m for the hammer and 9.54m in the heavyweight hammer were good enough efforts.

This weekend Kieran is competing in the North-East Pentathlon Championships at Gateshead Stadium.