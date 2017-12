Leaders Woodhall Spa Conservative Club A were without a fixture in week 16 of the Horsington & District Snooker League.

Second-placed Horncastle Farmers’ Club B recorded a 5-1 win over Con Club B.

Bardney YM won 5-1 at Vikings and Blankney Golf Club A defeated Farmers’ A 4-2.

In Division Two, leaders Woodhall Spitfired defeated Blankney B 6-0.

Rockets went down 4-2 at home to North Kyme Conservatives while Donnington-on-Bain won 4-2 away at Horsington Casuals.