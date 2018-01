Emma Marshall-Telfer rounded off 2017 in style.

The Tattershall runner claimed the Outstanding Achievement and Female Race League trophies at Skegness and District Running Club’s awards night.

Her outstanding achievement was earned by being the first lady and third overall at the gruelling Equinox event, where she completed 18 10k laps.

She also clocked 44.57 at the Cleethorpes 10k for third place in the women’s vet 45 category, being 18th lady overall on New Year’s Day.