Draper duo set for Snetterton

The two draperRACING riders Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke are back in action this weekend when they travel to Snetterton for round four of the British Supersport Championship, and round five of the Superstock 600 series.

East Kirkby’s Philp has had a five-week break from racing as his series took its summer break to allow for the two major road racing events, the NW200 and the Isle of Man TT festival.

Clarke, however, had a round of his stock 600 championship just two weeks ago when he rode to a strong fifth-place in round four.

It took place as a support event to the World Superbike round at Donington Park on May 27.

The Kirton rider will be keen to gain another top-five result at the fast Norfolk circuit this Sunday while Philp will take in two races, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

He will be seeking two strong points finishes to boost his points tally.

The timetable is:

Stock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.25pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.10am; 12-lap race 12.35pm.

British Supersport: Friday - free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.40am, 10-lap sprint race 3.10pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.02am, 15-lap feature race 3.40pm.