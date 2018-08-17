Draper duo set for Cadwell Park challenge

Draper Racing teammates Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp will be racing at their home track of Cadwell Park this weekend.

Clarke, from Coningsby, will compete in the in the Superstock 600 race and East Kirkby’s Philp in the two British Supersport events at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit.

Both riders have won races here in the past and are keen to make a good impression in their respective championship events this time.

Clarke is riding high in the Stock 600 class, currently lying in fourth position in the rider standings and hoping for a strong showing to boost his points tally and move up into the top three.

Philp is riding well on the Yamaha and always puts in a good performance at Cadwell so will be hoping for a couple of strong, top-10 results in the highly competitive Supersport class.

Timetable:

British Supersport: Friday - free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 2.35pm; Saturday - qualifying 11am, 12 lap sprint race 5.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.20am, 16 lap feature race 3.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.40am; Sunday - warm-up 8.55am, 12 lap race 11.15am.