Draper duo are set for Brands races

The two Draper Racing riders Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke will be heading south to Brands Hatch this weekend for the next rounds of their respective championships taking place on the full International GP circuit.

Both riders took part in the Moto Time Attack last week at Cadwell Park and the two full days of track time will be helpful in their preparation and set up for the British Superbike round at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit next month.

East Kirkby’s Philp will be looking for a good result at Brands Hatch.

His best finish so far this season in the British Supersport championship has been a fifth place at Snetterton and he will be seeking to replicate that at Brands Hatch, but he too has an eye on the podium and the fast, flowing GP track at the Kent circuit will suit his riding style.

Clarke will be contesting the seventh round of the Superstock 600 championship and will be hoping to continue the form that has seen him complete four of his previous five rounds within the top seven.

He secured a fine second place at Snetterton, his first visit to the podium in the class, and will be eying up another podium place this weekend.

The timetable is: Superstock 600 - Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 2pm. Saturday - qualifying 11.50am. Sunday - warm up 9.10am, race 12 laps 12.15pm.

British Supersport - Friday - free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 2.35pm. Saturday - qualifying 11.10am, Sprint race 12 laps 5.10pm. Sunday - warm up 10.11am, feature race 18 laps 3.40pm.