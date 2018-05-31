Donner at the double for croquet success

Roy Donner claimed two titles as Woodhall Spa Croquet Club hosted the Lincoln Cup, which included two great days of action.

Teams from Long Eaton, Richmond Park, Gainsborough and Branston visited Jubilee Park last weekend.

Fifteen pairs took part in the doubles, each competing in five games on the Saturday.

Group A was won by Jane Tewson and Paul Durkin from Long Eaton (four wins) with Group B topped by Pauline and Ray Donner from Woodhall Spa (four wins).

Tom Johnson and Barrie Darling, also representing the Woodhall Spa club, won Group C (three wins).

Johnson and Darling progressed to the final to face the Donners, who beat Tewson and Durkin 7-1 in their semi-final.

The Donner duo proved too strong in the final, winning 7-5.

Sunday saw the singles competition take centre stage as 15 players from Branston, Gainsborough and Woodhall Spa were divided into three groups.

Woodhall’s Donner and Jim Forgham won Groups A and C respectively, Branston’s Tony Cross successful in Group B.

Donner won his semi-final against Cross 7-6, defeating Forgham 7-2 in the final.

He was presented with a glass trophy and engraved tumbler.

This was the first time Woodhall Spa have won both the doubles and singles events in more than 12 years.