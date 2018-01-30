Derby win for the Spa

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Ladies’ Senior Winter team were in action against Horncastle.

With some of the participants members of both clubs they can find themselves on opposing sides of the net.

The tennis was of a high standard in spite of the cold weather, with Woodhall victorious on this occasion.

Jenny Caswell and Bridgett Scott won both of their rubbers while Alison Lauder and Sue Leggate won one and halved one.

Woodhall sit in second place in the league with one more match to play away at Grantham.

The date has been set for Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s AGM.

It will be held at the Petwood Hotel on Monday, March 5 at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome.