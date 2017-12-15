Cuckoos fly high to claim trophy in memory of Jack

A team named the the Cuckoos have won Jack’s Cup at the Woodhall Spa Short Mat Bowls Club for the second time.

But this year, it may have been the same name, but the team was made up of completely different players.

The Wrens.

Brian Cox, Dave Mawson and Neil Stoddart were the worthy winners.

The league event was started last season in memory of Jack Norman, a former member of the club.

Six weekly sessions are played by three teams of ladies - Warblers, Woodpeckers and Wrens - against three teams of men, the Crows, Cuckoos and Curlews.

Curlews held second place from week three, going into the final match seven shots clear of Warblers and Wrens.

The finale was gripping as, on the 20th end, Ian Aitken, Lou Trotter and John Wardle of the Curlews, and Wrens’ Linda Aitken, Judith Branthwaite, and Jean Girling were equal in second.

Curlews gained two more shots on the penultimate end.

However, to gasps and shouts of jubilation, Wrens scored four shots on the final end, taking them into runners-up spot with a total score of 130 shots.

This was two shots higher than Curlews, whose final score was 128 shots.

Cuckoos took command from week three and held this position, going in to the final match 14 shots clear of their nearest rivals.

They ended on top with 136 shots.

Club president Dennis Crabtree announced the results and chairman Norman Wigglesworth presented the cup and £10 vouchers for the Kinema in the Woods to the winners, and bottles of wine to the runners-up.