Coupland, Wrisdale and Turner in the money at EuroPro Tour’s Dawson and Sanderson Classic

Boston Golfers Dave Coupland and Jordan Wrisdale both went home with cheques at the EuroPro Tour’s Dawson and Sanderson Classic.

Competing at Northumberland’s Longhirst Hall GC from Wednsday to Friday, Coupland, who is att5ached to Woodhall Spa GC, claimed T25th spot with rounds of 69, 75 and 72 to finish on even par.

Also in joint 25th was Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner, who comes from Alford.

He carded rounds of 72, 73, 71 as they both left with £435 in prize money.

Wrisdale scooped £320 as he claimed joint-47th following rounds of 74, 71 and 76.

Wrisdale, Coupland and Billy Spooner were all in the money at the previous round, the Cumberwell Park Championship the previous week.

Spooner, who is attached to Boston West GC, finished in joint-39th at Cumberwell Park GC.

He shot rounds of 67, 71 and 73 to finish on -2 overall and claim £352.50.

Boston GC’s Wrisdale carded 70, 70 and 72 on the par-71 course to finish T45th and pocket £327.50.

Coupland also finished T45th with rounds of 70, 69 and 73.