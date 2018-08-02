Coupland’s equals PGA EuroPro Tour’s best-ever round with -11

Dave Coupland equalled the lowest-ever single round score in PGA EuroPro Tour history yesterday.

The Boston Golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, shot a course record 62 (-11) at Foxhills Golf Club & Resort, to equal Sandeep Grewal’s -11 at Whittlebury Park in 2007.

Before this morning’s second round began in Surrey, he held a four-shot lead at the IFX & Winged Boots Championship.

“I knew I was playing solid yesterday, I felt comfortable out there and had a game plan and stuck to it,” Coupland told europrotour.com after returning from the course with 11 birdies.

“I was able to read the greens well and the putts just dropped in today.”

It was also a good day for fellow Boston golfers Billy Spooner (Boston West GC) and Jordan Wrisdale (Boston GC), who both ended the day T14 on -3.

All three have each won a championship this year, with Coupland third in the Order of Merit, Wrisdale fifth and Spooner sixth.