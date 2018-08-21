Coupland on top

Dave Coupland remains on top of the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Order of Merit following another top-10 finish.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, finished T6 at the FORE Business Championship at the East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa last week.

He finished -7 overall on the par-72 course.

Wednesday’s opening round saw him card 69, following that up with 71 on Thursday.

Coupland began Friday’s final round strongly with six birdies on the opening 11 holes.

However, three bogeys - on the 13th, 14th and 17th - saw him end with another 69 and a cheque for £1,114.29.

Boston Golf Club’s Jordan Wrisdale ended the week T31 with rounds of 68, 73, 73 to claim £385.

Billy Spooner (Boston West) missed the cut following rounds of 76 and 74.

Irishman Tim Rice won the tournament on -11.

Coupland tops the Order of Merit with £33,338.04 in winnings, leading second-place Mark Young by almost £8,000.

Spooner sits fourth in the leaderboard with £15,837.95.

Wrisdale is also hoping to break into the top-five, which guarantees promotion to the Challenge Tour and a place in round two of European Tour Q school.

He sits in sixth spot on £14,527.50, £700 behind Chris Gane.

All three Boston golfers have won at least one championship this year, with Coupland claiming two.

The next round - the Prem Group Irish Masters at Wicklow - begins next Wednesday (August 29).