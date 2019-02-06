Dave Coupland is refusing to stand still as he prepares to return to the Challenge Tour.

After winning the EuroPro Tour’s Order of Merit last year, he says he is brimming with confidence ahead of his return to European golf’s second-tier.

“I keep looking back at pictures,” said Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, still enjoying his superb 2018.

“I’ve got that buzz still. I plan to carry on where I left off.

“I’ve spent the winter working hard and making sure I’m moving forward. If you don’t do that you stay still and can get caught out.

“I’m enjoying my golf and I just plan to keep doing what got me here and keep believing in what I’m doing.”

Coupland has previous experience of the Challenge Tour, but believes he returns a better, wiser golfer.

However, there is still work to do before he takes to the tee.

“The first one’s not until April,” he added.

“I’ll spend a few weeks at home training in the gym and then head off to Portugal for a Pro Tour event.

“It’s a two-day event but it’s competitive.

“I’m looking forward to it (Challenge Tour). Some of the venues are the same and some are different.

“The ones I know, I’ll enjoy going back to and feel comfortable there. The ones I don’t know, I’ll go and try to find my feet as quickly as possible.”

Coupland began the year by claiming two trophies at the Algarve Charity Pro-Am.

He won the title for the third year running, adding the team trophy to his collection alongside pals Simon Elkington, Trevor Newton and David Cartwright.

A round of -8 gave him a five-shot lead going into the final day, ending six shots ahead of second place on -16.

“It’s the third year I’ve won it, so I think I’ve done really well,” Coupland said.

“Fifty-two teams entered this year, it’s getting more competitive.

“That makes it even better.

“I’ll have to try to make it four in a row now.

“We worked well as a team so it was nice to win the team prize.

“I feel comfortable there.”