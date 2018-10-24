Coupland is all set for Tour Championships

Dave Coupland is looking to end the PGA EuroPro Tour in style, and collect a bumper cheque along the way.

The golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, is hoping to claim top spot in the Order of Merit as he begins the three-day Desert Springs and Andalusian Tourism Tour Championships in Spain, where the winner will pocket £22,540.

And with a cheque for £11,270 heading to the runner-up and third-place going home with £5,630 the stakes are high on the Desert Springs Indiana course.

Victory could see Coupland (pictured) end the year back on top of the Order of Merit and, with a place on the Challenge Tour secured for 2019, offer a huge confidence boost going into European Tour qualifying next week. Coupland’s victories at the Ablrate.com Championship and IFX and Winged Boots Championship currently see him sitting £2,313.48 behind leader Mark Young.

“I’m going there to do as well as possible and try to finish first in the Order of Merit,” said Coupland.

“I set out to win the Order of Merit and I’ve still got a chance to do that.

“I’ve been playing good, consistent golf this year and if I keep doing that then hopefully I can sneak it.”

The three-round event runs today, tomorrow and Friday.