Horncastle runners have been in action around the county this weekend.

Robin Harrison competed in the Lincoln Wellington 5km Race Series.

He clocked a time of 24.23 to finish 84th in a strong field.

At the popular Grimsby 10k road race on Sunday more than 3,000 participants took part.

Horncastle’s Ed Crawford, who is also a member of Skegness and District Running Club like Robin, clocked 39.40.

He was the third club member home.