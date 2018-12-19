Con Club extend their lead

Woodhall Spa Con Club A have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Horsington & District Snooker League.

They won 4-2 at Blankney Golf Club A, while closest rivals Horncastle Farmers’ Club B drew 3-3 with their A team.

Horsington Red Triangle sit two points clear at the top of Division Two, ahead of Woodhall Con Club B.

Results: Division One - Blankney A 2 Con Club A 4, Bardney YM 4 Spitfires 2, Farmers’ A 3 Farmers’ B 3; Division Two - Vikings 4 Casuals 2, Rockets 3 Red Triangle 3, Con Club B 4 Conservatives 2; Maltby Shield - Conservatives 4 Casuals 3.