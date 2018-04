Woodhall Spa Conservative Club A are the Horsington and District Snooker League Division One champions.

The Division Two winners are Woodhall Spa Spitfires, while Red Triangle won the Maltby Shield final.

Results:

Maltby Shield, final: Conservatives 1 Red Triangle 4.

Division One: Blankney A 6 Con Club B 0, Con Club A 5 Farmers’ A 1, Farmers’ B 4 Bardney YM 2.

Division Two: Rockets 4 Blankney B 2, Casuals 4 Conservatives 2, Spitfires 2 Red Triangle 4.