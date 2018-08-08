Clyburn back on England golfing duty

India Clyburn will represent England at the women’s Home Internationals at Ballybunion, Ireland, this week.

The 21-year-old Woodhall Spa GC member will join up with Lianna Bailey, (Kirby Muxloe), Georgina Blackman (Chelmsford), Sammy Fuller (Roehampton), Lily May Humphreys (Stoke Nayland), Hollie Muse (West Lancashire), Nicola Slater (Lindrick).

England will be aiming to regain the title which it lost to Ireland last year after a run of three consecutive wins.

The championship will begin today (Wednesday) and run until Saturday, simultaneously with the girls’ Home Internationals.