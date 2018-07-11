Clyburn aiming for another Euro gold

India Clyburn is hoping to help guide England to a third consecutive European team championship.

The Woodhall Spa Golf Club competitor is part of the women’s team currently looking to successfully defend the title in Austria.

India, 21, and teammates Lianna Bailey, Sophie Lamb and Alice Hewson - who is going for a personal hat-trick having also helped win gold for England in 2016 - were all part of last year’s victorious side.

This time around they will be joined by impressive 16-year-olds Annabell Fuller and Lily-May Humphreys, who played in the recent Curtis Cup match alongside Clyburn, Hewson and Lamb.

The England men’s team will also be gunning for gold after last year’s narrow defeat in the final, when they had to settle for silver, while the boys’ and girls’ sides will also co-mpete across the continent.

European women’s team championship action got underway at the Murhof Golf Club yesterday and will run until Friday.