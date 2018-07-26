Close win for Woodhall’s tennis ladies

Woodhall Spa Ladies Tennis Club’s Second (Elite) team played their first match of the season at home in Jubilee Park.

Against Boston Fourths on a lovely sunny day, being accompanied by a band and a choir, the they faced a very close match which went down to the very last set.

However, Woodhall managed a 7-5 win overall.

Playing for Woodhall were Wendy Baxter and Lorraine Shepherd, Kate Liddy with Penny McQuade and Emma Lamyman with a new member Donna Smith.

The Ladies’ Firsts played against Tennis Buddies on Wimbledon Men’s Finals Day.

In order not to miss seeing the final, the match was started at 10am, but the heat was still extreme.

Tennis Buddies were only able to turn out four players instead of a full team of six, so Woodhall had a head start but the rubbers were all very competitive and the tennis was of a high standard.

Woodhall came out on top with an impressive 12-0 scoreline.

Playing for Woodhall were Alison Lauder and Sue Leggate, Sue Bowser with Helen Mair and Bridgett Scott with Jenny Caswell.