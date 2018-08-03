Clarke and Philp set sights on Thruxton

The two Draper Racing riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp head south again this weekend for the next round of their respective championships.

This time they are to race at the fast and technical circuit of Thruxton, where last year neither rider was in a position to score points.

But with vast improvements made to both bikes - and another year of experience under their belts - they should be in the mix for the top 10.

Coningsby-based Clarke recorded his second podium finish of the season in the Superstock 600 class last time out at Brands Hatch and he will be looking for his hat trick at Thruxton.

Philp, from East Kirkby, was forced to withdraw from the action at Brands Hatch as he was suffering from the after effects of a dislocated shoulder sustained at Cadwell three weeks ago.

With an extra two weeks to allow for the pain to ease and the shoulder to recover he too will be seeking two strong results at Thruxton in the British Supersport races to boost his points tally

Timetables:

Supersport: Friday - free practice one 9.30am, free practice two 1.30pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.10am, race one (12 laps) 5.10pm; Sunday - warm-up 11.10am, race two (18 laps) 3.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.30pm, free practice 6.15pm; Sunday - 14-lap race 11.30am.