Circuit training goes well, now for the Isle of Man TT

International road racer Ivan Lintin continued his programme of testing last weekend by taking in a race in the National Superstock championship at Oulton Park.

The Bardney resident completed the race in 31st position.

Not known for his short circuit racing, Lintin was pleased he actually qualified for the race.

“I qualified in 39th place from the huge entry of 47 riders and was really pleased to get on the starting grid as only the fastest 40 are able to start the race,” he said. “This is a really competitive class and I was only 3.6s away from the pole setter which is good.

“I have been faster in every session so far and will try to learn a bit more in set up for the TT.”

Although Lintin was unable to make much progress through the field he did complete the 15 laps and gained a lot of experience riding on the undulating Cheshire circuit.

He added: “I did everything I set out to do; first it was to actually qualify for the race and then put in a good performance. I ended up well down the field but, looking at the bigger picture, I was pleased with that and my lap times were comparable with those of riders in the top 25.

“The Dafabet Devitt Racing bike was faultless and the team worked hard all weekend so it’s a big thank you to the team and all my sponsors and supporters.”

Lintin travelled to Cadwell Park for further testing and said: “A successful Cadwell Park meeting back on Dunlop tyres and my Dafabet Devitt Racing roads bike resulted in two second places and three thirds.

“Next stop now for us is the Isle of Man TT; the bikes are working well and I am in a good place to start practice week on Saturday, May 26.

“Thanks to my team for all the hard work and all the sponsors who help make it happen. The big show begins in 13 days.”

Lintin will be contesting two major road races this year, the Isle of Man TT and the Ulster GP, plus the Southern 100 and the races at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough, before rounding off his season with the Macau GP.