Changes come good as Kieran clocks PB

Jim and Kieran Gillespie both left the Loughborough Open with plenty to smile about.

Wragby’s Jim claimed a season’s best while son Kieran clocked a PB on the day.

On a cold Saturday afternoon, Kieran made the most of getting an indoor competition under his belt in the first meet of the series.

He putt the shot 8.37m to win his event, before running his first 60m hurdles race in 10.31 secs.

However, after some advice from dad and coach Jim, he changed his start position to ensure he met the first hurdle at more speed.

This saw him cross the line of the second race in 10.02 secs - a new personal best.

“This shows the importance of having your coach to hand so they can make changes that can impact on your performance, even better if it ends up in a personal best effort,” Jim said.

In the shot, Jim threw a season’s best 8.52m.