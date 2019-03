Horncastle Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts could secure promotion from the East League - EML Division 2N on Saturday.

They host Cambridge City Vets at Coronation Walk (1.30pm) knowing the right results can see them end their season on a high.

The Ladies’s Firsts end their campaign at home to Bury St Edmunds Seconds (11.30am).

The Ladies’s Seconds are away at Louth Seconds (11am) and the Men’s Seconds travel to Wellingborough Firsts (1pm).