Championships offer trio chance to shine

Three Wragby athletes returned home from the Lincolnshire Athletics Championships with a haul of medals, titles and personal bests.

Father-and-son Jim and Kieran Gillespie, plus Callum Dean, were in top form at the two-day event.

Day one was held in Hull, running in conjunction with the Humberside Championships.

Things started well with a silver for Kieran in the under 20 men’s high jump, clearing 1.55m as Jim weighed in with a silver in the hammer, throwing a personal best of 27.74m.

Kieran earned his first personal best, recording 4.94m for fourth place in the long jump.

Jim plugged away for bronze in the discus, recording his second best effort this year with 26.85m.

In the discus Kieran threw a personal best for the gold, recording 26.85m.

Ten minutes later he ran another personal best of 58.20 seconds in the 400m for another county title.

Callum, who is also coached by Jim, won the under 17 men’s 100m in a personal best of 11.90 seconds.

Both Kieran and Callum have another year in their respective age groups, so these results are really impressive.

On Sunday, Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena was the venue for day two.

Kieran won his first event, the javelin, with a throw of 30.00m.

Within the hour he had added to his weekend’s tally with a silver medal in the shot putt, throwing 9.17m.

Finally, a personal best of almost a second was recorded in the 200m, Kieran crossing the line in 25.77 seconds for a creditable fourth place.

“The weekend could hardly have gone any better, displaying how well Kieran has been training,” Jim said.

“It was rounded off by the medals official telling me that the seven medals we had won between us was the best by any family competing at the championships.”