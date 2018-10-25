Champions tie-break secures victory

In their penultimate match of the summer season, Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Ladies’ Seconds (Elite) team hosted Boston Fifths at Jubilee Park.

It was a very friendly and extremely close match, which was a draw after the two rounds thanks to Woodhall’s first pair beating Boston’s first pair in a deciding third-set tie break.

This resulted in the team’s very first shootout third round, which involves the three pairs having to decide the match on a 10-point champion’s tie break.

Woodhall’s first pair won and the third pair just lost, which meant it was all down to the second pair, who didn’t let the team down and won in a close 10-7 victory.

Overall, Woodhall won 5-4 thanks to Lorraine Wright and partner Wendy Baxter, Kate Liddy with Penny McQuade and Donna Smith with Chloe Leggate.

In their final match the Woodhall Spa Elite team travelled to Boston, this time to play their opponents’ fourth team.

The weather was forecast to be horrendous but it turned out to be a very pleasant afternoon.

Woodhall were lacking a few key players due to injuries and commitments.

However, they put up a good fight and very nearly forced another third round shootout.

However, the second pair just lost a tie break and overall the team narrowly lost 2-4.

Playing for Woodhall were Lorraine Wright and Wendy Baxter, Chloe Leggate and Penny McQuade with newcomers Cathy Critchley and Clare Briers.