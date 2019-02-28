Can snooker ace Nigel topple World Champion Williams?

Nigel Coton is hoping to claim the scalp of snooker’s reigning World Champion.

Coton, from Goulceby, has the chance to topple the Welsh Potting machine Mark Williams as he adds him to the list of renowned opponents.

Mark Williams. Photo: Monique Limbos.

Having previously faced Alex ‘Hurricaine’ Higgins, Jimmy ‘Whirlwind’ White and ‘The Rocket’ Ronnie O’Sullivan, Coton is relishing the chance to meet Williams before he prepares to defend his world crown at Sheffield’s Crucible Threatre.

The two will meet at The Beechcomber in Cleethorpes on April 12, at a charity event organised by Jamie Barrett on behalf of the Health Tree Foundation, which covers North Lincolnshire.

Current world number two Williams will face around 10 Lincolnshire baize boys, but his meeting with Coton maybe a little different.

The Welshman is being asked to play one-handed to match the style of Coton, who does likewise following a motorcycle accident.

Further information and tickets for the night - priced £25 with additional VIP options - are available from Jamie (07510 450 016), the Ray Edmonds Snooker Centre (01472 362300) or The Beechcomber (01472 812666).