Bowls open day a success

Jubilee Park Bowls Club held their open day on Saturday.

Despite the forecasts predicting rain, the sun came out and the day was a success.

There was a great turnout from club members and newcomers who joined in with the bowling.

There was coaching available for the beginners and equipment available to be borrowed.

A total of 10 new bowlers, eight experienced bowlers and two prospective social members showed their interest.

To learn more about the club you can turn up to any of their roll-up sessions, which are free practice events held regularly.

They are held on Thursdays at 2pm, Sundays at 10am and Mondays at 2pm (excluding wet weather, club competitions and some large Jubilee Park events which prevent us gaining access).

Upcoming events at the club include: May 3 - club singles competition; May 19 - JPBC East Lindsey District two wood pairs competition; May 24 - club pairs competition; June 3 - club friendly match v TRW Notts; June 14 - club singles competition; June 23 - JPBC East Lindsey District four wood pairs; July 5 - club pairs competition; July 14 - club friendly match v Carlton Conway (away).