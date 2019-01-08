Bowlers turn the tables on leaders

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club teams were in the thick of the action ahead of the festive period.

In the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association Men’s Over 60s competition, Horncastle had two away matches.

Firstly, they travelled to Sleaford and then to Boston, losing both matches by 14 points to 4, winning on two rinks and losing on three rinks.

However, the match against Boston was very close with Horncastle losing the eight-point aggregate by only eight shots.

Rink scores:

Sleaford 123 Horncastle 86 - N. Rodgers won 28-11, G. Lancaster won 22-17, T. Tasker lost 15-24, J. Day lost 12-36, T. Scholey lost 12-36.

Boston 99 Horncastle 91 Shots - N. Rodgers 17-14, N. Burton won 17-14, J. Day lost 20-21, G. Lancaster lost 19-23, T. Scholey 18-27.

In the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowls Association’s Men’s League, Horncastle played host to Louth and had an excellent game.

They took all 18 points with a convincing win by 139 shots to 71.

This has taken Horncastle to third place in the league table with one game in hand over second-place Boston.

Rink Scores: J. Day 21-16, J. Bontoft 30-10, P. Boulton 38-11, J. Scholey 22-18, J. Rapley 28-16.

The ladies’s team played at home against current league leaders Lincoln in the Trudy Bates competition.

The previous meeting saw Lincoln take all 16 points when they won 117-72, but on this occasion there was a reversal of form, Horncastle taking all 16 points with a score of 117-70.

Rink scores: P. Scholey lost 21-26, Jean Hoyles won 20-16, J. Moody won 28-8, O. Wells won 22-10, M. Johnson won 26-10.

A friendly game against Sleaford was played on home soil, Horncastle winning on four rinks and losing by one point on the final bowl of the match on the fifth rink.

Horncastle won with an overall result of 109 shots to Sleaford’s 53.

Rink scores: N. Dallas won 13-12, J. Rapley won 22-11, P. Limb won 32-6, K. Argent won 30-11, T. Percival lost 12-13.

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club’s 2019 season began on Monday for both league and social activities and club competitions.