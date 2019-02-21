Bowlers make mark on national scene

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club members have been making their mark on the national scene.

In the Ladies’s Pairs, Mary Johnson and Olive Wells have progressed to the area final that is to be played at Grantham on March 10.

They will play P. Cutts and partner from Nottingham.

Jayne Taplin, Mary Johnson and Olive Wells will play in the area final of the Ladies’s Triples against J. Lee and partners from Nottingham at Grantham on March 3 after securing progression.

In the EBA Ladies’s Pairs/Triples, Mary, Olive and Judith Moody have reached the quarter-final stage.

The Men’s Pairs duo of Keith Jackman and Paul Jackman will compete in the area final at Lincoln on March 6 .

They will come up against against Nottingham pair T. Dorgo and partner Simon Skelton.

This is a tough ask for the Horncastle pair as Simon was runner-up in the World Bowls Singles held at the end of January.

In the EBF Ladies’s Rinks, Mary Johnson, Jayne Taplin and Margaret Walmsley reached the quarter-final stage of this competition.

Norman Burton reached the semi-final stages of both the Singles and Over 60s Singles.

In county action, the LIBA Men’s Over 60s Division One team played away at Scunthorpe and had an excellent game, winning on three rinks, losing on two.

They lost the eight-point aggregate by only six shots.

Horncastle scored 98 shots to Scunthorpe’s 104, Horncastle claiming six points and Scunthorpe 12.

Rink scores: T. Scholey won 17-30, J. Bontoft lost 9-27, N. Rodgers won 26-11, D. Ladlow won 21-14, S. Avison won 25-22.

The ladies’s Trudy Bates team played on home soil against Louth.

This was a close game throughout the three-hour match, with Horncastle eventually pulling away over the last few ends to take the match by 105 shots to Louth’s 86.

Horncastle took 14 of the 16 points available to draw level with Louth in the table with two games to go.

Horncastle’s Mixed LIBA Division One team travelled to Louth and lost the match by 16 points to two.

They lost the aggregate eight points by 10 shots.

Louth scored 98 shots to Horncastle’s 88.

Horncastle are now third in the table, five points behind second place Louth and 10 points behind leaders Boston with two matches to play.

A friendly game at home to Boston saw Horncastle claim a resounding win.

They scored 168 shots to Boston’s 86 and won on four rinks, also drawing on the other one.

Rink scores: J. Rapley drew 18-18, P. Thomas won 22-17, N. Dallas won 21-16, P. Fixter won 30-11, T. Percival won 25-24.