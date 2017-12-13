Bowlers are back to winning ways

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club played a friendly against Humberside Patrons, getting back to winning ways with an 82-72 shots success.

This was mainly due to high scoring on the two winning rinks, with the side losing on the other three rinks.

Scores: John Rapley lost 11-21, Sheila Everton lost 15-17, George Wells won 23-12, Tony Wells lost 9-17, Bill Elston won 24-5.

In the LIBA Men’s Division Two, the men’s team played away to a very strong Grantham team.

The final score was 137-57 to the hosts.

Horncastle lost on all five rinks and Grantham won all 18 points.

Scores: K. Taplin 10-43, M. Burn 9-27, K. Jackman 14-22, P. Ulyatt 14-23, C. Starsmere 10-24.

In the LIBA Men’s Over 60s competition, Horncastle hosted Dunholme in a very close match.

This saw the men win by two shots with a final score of Horncastle 93-91, claiming 12 points to six.

Scores: S. Avison lost 19-20, John Hoyles lost 10-25, D. Ladlow lost 17-18, G. Lancaster won 22-13, D. Wells won 25-15.

Horncastle played at home to Lincoln in the LIBA Mixed League.

The team earned a resounding win.

They won on all five rinks with an overall score of 142 shots to 60, taking all 18 points.

Scores: O. Wells 19-16, D. Wells 21-12, T. Tasker 28-14, T. Nunn 38-10, G. Lancaster 36-8.

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club hosted the 18 and under singles heat of the County singles competition.

A total of 28 youngsters from all over Lincolnshire - representing Boston, Spalding, Lincoln, Louth, Stamford and Sutton St James - came together to compete for a place in the last 16 and quarter-finals, which are to be held in Horncastle in March.

Pictured are the young competitors with Rod West, who is the Lincolnshires under 18s county bowls co-ordinator.