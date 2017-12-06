‘Big Show’ signs off with a European gold

Horncastle Powerlifting Club’s Graham ‘Big Show’ Mellor is a European champion.
He scooped gold as one of a number of club members in action in the European Bench Press championships.
Competing in his last year as a junior, Graham won his first European title with a massive 270kgs.
He attempted 310kg on his last eforrt, which would have been the biggest lift by a Briton.
However, he still claimed a gold to follow the silver won at the World championships.
It was a great way for Graham to finish his years as a junior.
Competing in La Manga, Spain, the club had an unprecedented five lifters representing Great Britain.
First up in the 57kg ladies’ over 50 years age group was Michelle Franklin.
A lift of 80kg secured her a silver medal, just missing out on gold by 2.5kg on the last lift.
Next up, in his final year in the over 50s age group, Glyn Belsher pressed a great 150kg to secure a bronze medal in the 93kg class.
Rebecca Wiliams benched pressed 100kg in the over 40s 84kg ladies’ class, for a great third-place finish.
The medal with go nicely with her bronze picked up at the World Championships.
Sarah Bouskill made her international debut.
She was in a very tough class in the open age ladies’ category.
But she managed a brilliant 137.5 kg and a respectable fifth place.