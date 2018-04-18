Big crowds are expected at Revesby Races this weekend

Big crowds are expected in Revesby this Saturday (April 21) as the South Wold Hunt Point-to-Point takes place.

The meeting - also known as Revesby Races - attracts spectators from all over Lincolnshire.

Riders spurred their horses towards the finish line at last year's Revesby Races. EMN-180418-094958001

Racing was due to take place in March but organisers had to postpone the event because heavy rain led to waterlogging in the car park.

Organisers will be hoping for better weather this Saturday and the forecast is much more positive.

The Revesby Races returned to the venue last year after a 40 year break.

The South Wold Hunt’s connection with the Revesby Estate dates back to at least the 1940s.

The meeting re-located to Market Rasen in 1977 due to the heavy cost of maintaining the permanent jumps.

Following the success of last year’s meeting, officials will be hoping for another bumper turn-out.

There are seven races, with the action starting at 12.30pm.

In addition to the racing, the event will feature 40 food, craft and clothing stands, a licensed bar and bookmakers.

Admission is £10 per person but free for U16s.

•For more information and updates, search for Revesby Races on Facebook.

You can book your ticket here